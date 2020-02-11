StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group China New Energy said it did not believe that the current coronavirus outbreak would have significant impact on its business this year.
The company said the closure of a factory for an additional five working days beyond the traditional Chinese New Year holiday was expected to cause only minor manufacturing delays.
China New Energy said that, with overtime, it expected to correct quickly those delays during production in the first quarter of 2020.
It also said that it expected to post revenue for the year through December 2019 that would be the highest since its admission to AIM, and that it had entered 2020 with a strong order book.
At 2:14pm: [LON:CNEL] China New Energy Ltd share price was +0.05p at 2.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
