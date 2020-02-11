StockMarketWire.com - Resources company focused investor Starvest swung to a modest annual profit after a rising gold price helped boost the value of some of its portfolio holdings.
Pre-tax profit for the year through September amounted to £0.39m, compared to a loss of £0.32m on-year.
'The trading environment for natural resources focused companies was subdued through most of the fiscal 2019 period due to a stagnant market largely influenced by global market sentiment and Brexit negotiations,' Starvest said.
'But the latter parts of 2019 saw a marked improvement following UK elections and a jump in the gold price which refocused the attention of investors and we noted improved share prices in many of our investee companies.'
At 2:55pm: [LON:SVE] Starvest PLC share price was +0.35p at 6.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
