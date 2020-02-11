StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company investor NetScientific said it was considering a £0.5m investment in portfolio company PDS Biotechnology via a share offering.
PDS Biotechnology was planning to raise about $12m (£9.3m) and said Tuesday that it would appoint a designee of NetScientific to its board.
NertScientific is considering investing £0.5 million in the offering.
At 2:59pm: [LON:NSCI] Netscientific Plc share price was 0p at 4.75p
