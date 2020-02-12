StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket chain Sainsbury's said the chairman of its banking unit, Roger Davis, would stand down.
A search to find his replacement will begin and a further announcement regarding the timing of his retirement would be made in due course, the company said.
Davis had been chair of the banking unit's board for nearly seven years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
