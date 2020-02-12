StockMarketWire.com - Bonding products maker for the industrial and healthcare sectors Scapa warned its annual profit would fall short of market expectations, citing cost pressures.
Revenue for the year through March was seen at around £306m, while trading profit was seen at about £28m, the company said.
Trading profit in the healthcare division was expected to be lower than consensus, reflecting slower progress in reducing costs than expected at the time of the company's interim results.
'The group continues to focus on our pipeline of new programs as we leverage our technologies and capabilities to drive our organic growth and reduce the cost of operations,' Scapa said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected the macro environment to remain challenging in some of the industrial markets in which it operated.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
