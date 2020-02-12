StockMarketWire.com - Language services provider RWS said it was on course to deliver results in line with its expectations following several contract wins.
The company also said that it expected to return to a net cash position faster than it had previously expected.
'We have continued to build on our momentum in the first few months of the 2020 financial year, with several excellent new contract wins, particularly within our IP Services division,' chairman Andrew Brode said in speech notes for the company's AGM.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: