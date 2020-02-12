StockMarketWire.com - Homewares retailer Dunelm reported a 19% rise in first-half profit after its sales were boosted by increased footfall.
Pre-tax profit for six months through 28 December increased to £83.6m, up from £70.0m on-year.
Revenue rose 6.0% to £585.0m and was up 5.6% on a like-for-like basis, though that was lower than 'strong comparative' growth of 7.8% on-year.
Dunelm declared an interim dividend of 8.0p, up 6.7% on-year.
'We have made good progress over the first half, following a strong performance last year, which is reflected in the significant growth delivered in both sales and profits,' chief executive Nick Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said Dunelm's third quarter had started well and, and a result, the company expected its annual pre-tax profit to be slightly ahead of the top of current analysts' expectations.
He also said that the company was 'monitoring the coronavirus outbreak carefully'.
'To date we have not assumed any material disruption to our supply chain or any financial impact in the year,' Wilkinson said.
'We have plenty to look forward to over the remainder of the year as we strengthen the Dunelm offer and help more customers to create the home they love.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
