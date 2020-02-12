StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources said it had commissioned Minex Consulting to carry out further work at its 70%-owned Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The work would entail follow up programme to include pitting focussed on a target area containing a 6.8k kilometer copper anomaly.
A total of 24 pits would be dug on nine cross-sections across the target area for copper.
At 8:10am: [LON:POW] share price was +0.03p at 0.43p
