StockMarketWire.com - Azerbaijan focused gold and silver producer Anglo Asian Mining said it had made a final repayment of its bank loan finance and was now debt free.
The company said it had completed a refinancing loan with Pasha Bank for $15m, at 7% annual interest rate in February 2018.
It paid the final installment on 10 February 2020.
At 8:34am: [LON:AAZ] Anglo Asian Mining PLC share price was +2.5p at 143.5p
