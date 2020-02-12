StockMarketWire.com - Food technology investor Agronomics said it had subscribed for $3m of shares in plant-based-chicken-focused company Foods United.
The investment would be covered from the company's own resources following its £5.5m fundraising last month.
Based in Delaware, Foods United was focused on leveraging traditional industry partners with existing logistics and infrastructure for fast and efficient scaling of meat replacement food products, initially focusing on plant-based chicken.
At 8:38am: [LON:ANIC] share price was 0p at 7.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
