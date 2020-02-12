StockMarketWire.com - Merchant banking group Arbuthnot Banking said it expected its annual pre-tax profit to come in at the top end of market expectations, following franchise growth during the fourth quarter.
Customer loan balances for the year through December rose 31%, while deposits rose 22%.
'Following the decisive election result, the group has noticed an increase in the level of confidence in its markets and the pipeline across all business divisions has begun to improve,' the company said.
At 8:41am: [LON:ARBB] Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC share price was +80p at 1075p
