StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Craven House Capital said it had raised $1.9m from a share placing to fund new investments.
New shares in the company were issued at $10 each, a large premium to their closing price on Tuesday but a 1.1% premium to the company's net asset value per share at the end of May 2019.
At 8:44am: [LON:CRV] Craven House Capital PLC ORD USD1.00 share price was +0.8p at 3.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
