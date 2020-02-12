StockMarketWire.com - Balkans-focused marble quarrying and processing group Fox Marble said it had agreed to provide processed marble in the form of tiles, stair treads and window lintels to EBA.
EBA was a local architect and construction firm based in Kosovo and the products are destined for use in construction projects within that country.
The agreement had no minimum order value, but pricing was based on a minimum volume of 2,000 square metres, which the company said it expected to supply over the course of the current financial year.
At 8:53am: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was 0p at 2.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: