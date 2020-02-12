StockMarketWire.com - Investment group EPE Special Opportunities said its annual net asset value per share had jumped 55%, driven by a strong performance from largest assets Luceco and Whittard of Chelsea.

The company's NAV per share at 31 January 317.18p, up from 205.19p a year earlier.


At 8:57am: [LON:ESO] EPE Special Opportunities Plc share price was +12.5p at 190p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com