StockMarketWire.com - Investment group EPE Special Opportunities said its annual net asset value per share had jumped 55%, driven by a strong performance from largest assets Luceco and Whittard of Chelsea.
The company's NAV per share at 31 January 317.18p, up from 205.19p a year earlier.
At 8:57am: [LON:ESO] EPE Special Opportunities Plc share price was +12.5p at 190p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: