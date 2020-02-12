StockMarketWire.com - Chemistry-focused technology platform provider DeepMatter said it would collaborate with the University of Leeds to integrate its platform with the latter's laboratories.
The project was a step in the development of a robotic laboratory, where chemicals would be synthesized with the assistance of artificial intelligence systems.
At 9:02am: [LON:DMTR] Deepmatter Group Plc share price was 0p at 2.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
