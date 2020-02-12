StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelet supplier Directa Plus said it had secured a new certification for its graphene printing paste technology.
The Eco Passport by OEKO-TEX was an independent certification system for chemicals, colourants and auxiliaries used in the textile and leather industry.
At 9:05am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was +1p at 86p
