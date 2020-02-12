StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Itaconix said it had extended a commercial relationship with North American detergent supplier New Wave Global Services.
A related new dishwashing formulation was based on a new Itaconix detergent polymer that the introduced last month.
The supply agreement providesd New Wave with certainty on the pricing and supply of up to 1m pounds of its detergent polymers over the next two years.
At 9:13am: [LON:ITX] Itaconix Plc share price was +0.25p at 1.65p
