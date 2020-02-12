StockMarketWire.com - Zegona Communications said its main investment holding and telecom company Euskaltel had signed a trademark licence agreement to use the Virgin brand in Spain.
Zegona was the largest shareholder of Euskaltel, owning more than 20% of the company.
Virgin would take Euskaltel into the 85% of the Spanish market where it was not present today, Zegona said.
At 9:37am: [LON:ZEG] Zegona Communications Plc share price was 0p at 110p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
