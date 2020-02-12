StockMarketWire.com - Digital music group 7digital said it had secured a contract to use its music platform-as-a-service to power Jazzed, a dedicated audio-visual streaming service for jazz music claimed to be a world first.
Under the terms of an initial 12-month contract, which included set-up, monthly and usage-based content fees, Jazzed would use 7digital's API and platform access, playlist tools, reporting services and catalogue management.
At 9:43am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was +0.03p at 0.44p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
