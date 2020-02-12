StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company WPP said its Wunderman Thompson unit had acquired Miami-based marketing technology consultancy XumaK, for an undisclosed sum.
XumaK currently employed around 60 people.
The acquisition is in line with WPP's strategy to deepen its technology offer and invest behind its partnerships with leading technology companies,' WPP said.
At 10:03am: [LON:WPP] Wpp PLC share price was +1.2p at 968.4p
