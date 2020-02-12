StockMarketWire.com - Online women's fashion retailer Sosandar launched a share placing to institutional investors to raise £5m to fund its growth.
New shares in the company would be issued at 17p each.
Proceeds would 'provide further support for the continuation of company's recently accelerated and successful growth strategy', Sosandar said.
At 1:17pm: [LON:SOS] Sosandar Plc share price was -0.5p at 17.5p
