StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements company OptiBiotix Health said subsidiary ProBiotix Health had signed a licencing agreement with Granja Pocha, extending its reach into dairy products.
The agreement was for the inclusion of ProBiotix's patented probiotic strain into a functional yogurt product in Uruguay.
There were no minimum sales targets in the licencing agreement.
At 1:53pm: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was -2p at 60.5p
