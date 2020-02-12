StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements company OptiBiotix Health said subsidiary ProBiotix Health had signed a licencing agreement with Granja Pocha, extending its reach into dairy products.

The agreement was for the inclusion of ProBiotix's patented probiotic strain into a functional yogurt product in Uruguay.

There were no minimum sales targets in the licencing agreement.


At 1:53pm: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was -2p at 60.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com