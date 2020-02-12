StockMarketWire.com - Precious metals explorer Phoenix Copper said no critical habitat for threatened or endangered plant or wildlife was identified within the project area for its proposed Empire miner in Idaho.
The assessment was made following two years of independent baseline environmental data collection and monitoring.
Surface and groundwater studies indicated no impacts from legacy mining operations and no significant cultural or archaeological artefacts were identified in the project area.
At 2:05pm: [LON:PXC] share price was 0p at 10p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
