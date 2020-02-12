StockMarketWire.com - Gas and power utility Centrica said chairman Charles Berry was taking a leave of absence due to an unanticipated medical condition.
'We wish him well and expect him to return to his duties shortly,' Centrica said.
Non-executive director Scott Wheway would act as interim chairman.
Berry was also chairman of engineering company Weir, which said it had appointed senior director Barbara Jeremiah as interim chairman. At 2:15pm: [LON:CNA] Centrica PLC share price was +1.22p at 83.34p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
