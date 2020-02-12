StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival warned the ongoing coronavirus outbreak would have a material impact on its financial results that was not anticipated in its 2020 earnings guidance.
The company said that while it was too early to assess the full impact, a suspension all Asia operations until the end of April would shave $0.55-to-$0.65 from its 2020 earnings per share.
Travel restrictions had necessitated the suspension of cruises from ports in China and were now resulting in the cancellation of voyages in other parts of Asia.
'In addition, the impact on global bookings will further affect the company's financial performance,' Carnival said.
'The company is currently evaluating contingency plans to mitigate the impact and will provide an update with its first quarter 2020 earnings release in late March.'
At 2:22pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -54.5p at 3071.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: