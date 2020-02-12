StockMarketWire.com - Metal Tiger welcomed news that investee company Cobre had recorded positive results from a maiden care drill hole at the Schwabe prospect within its Perrinvale copper project in Western Australia state.
Metal Tiger currently owned 20% of Cobre.
The drill hole confirmed the presence of volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralisation that was encountered during Cobre's initial exploration programme in June 2019.
At 2:30pm: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was +0.09p at 1.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
