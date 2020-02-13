StockMarketWire.com - Indivior reported a sharp fall in profit as revenue fell by more than a fifth after its opioid addiction treatment ceded market share to generic competitors.
Pre-tax profit fell to $180m from $278m as revenue slipped 22% to $785m on-year.
US revenue declined 25% primarily due to the company's Suboxone film share loss to generic competitors, but at a lower rate than suggested by historical industry analogues, the company said.
The share loss, however, was partially offset by good underlying market growth for BMAT, it added.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected revenue in the range of $525m to $585m and a loss in the range of $50m to $20m. Sublocade revenue was estimated in a range between $150m to $200m and Perseris between $15-$2m.
At 9:01am: [LON:INDV] Indivior Plc share price was -9.05p at 40.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
