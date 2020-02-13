StockMarketWire.com - The Property Franchise Group has appointed Gareth Samples as chief executive officer designate, following the announcement in July last year that current chief executive Ian Wilson intends to retire in 2020.
Samples has joined the group to commence work immediately on key projects alongside the executive management team, while it is proposed that he will join the board as chief executive officer in the second half of this year.
Wilson said: 'After 16 years with the business, identifying my successor was a significant decision. We have benefitted from a tight and stable board since the IPO in December 2013, with no change in chairman, CEO or CFO and this board has proven to be an engine for growth.
'We are delighted that Gareth is joining the team as CEO designate, as he brings a wealth of industry experience and shares our vision of franchising as a powerful force in our industry.'
Samples added: 'The business is at a very exciting stage in its growth strategy with the recent launch of its financial services division alongside a huge opportunity to grow and improve its franchise footprint.'
Samples had a 21-year career at LSL, where he was appointed managing director of the Your Move brand.
After LSL, he became managing director of Briefyourmarket.com and since 2014 he has served as chairman of Legalforlandlords.
