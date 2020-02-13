StockMarketWire.com - Motability Operations Group has announced the appointment of Andrew Miller as its new chief executive, as Mike Betts prepares to step down as chief executive on 31 March 2020.
The group said his joining date is yet to be determined and that, in the meantime, finance director Matthew Hamilton-James will be acting chief executive officer until Miller joins the company.
Miller is currently a partner at Terra Firma LLP and was previously chief executive of Guardian Media Group.
Prior to that, he was chief financial officer at Autotrader.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
