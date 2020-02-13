StockMarketWire.com - Coca-Cola HBC, a bottler for the Coca-Cola company, reported a rise profit, led by growth in its core sparkling drinks business.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose to €400.4m from €320.8m as revenue rose 4.4%, with volume up 3.3%.
Established markets revenue increased by 1.3%, developing markets volumes rose by 4.2% and emerging markets volumes increased by 7.1%.
Sparkling beverages volume grew by 3.5%.
The company said it expected to deliver full-year FX-neutral revenue growth in a range of 4.0% to 4.5%.
'Overall, we expect volume to continue to grow in all three segments. We expect a faster pace of volume growth across each of the three segments relative to what we have seen in 2019, and particularly so for the Established and Developing segment, which were primarily affected by poor summer weather in 2019,' the company said.
At 9:46am: [LON:CCH] CocaCola Hbc AG share price was +144p at 2927p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: