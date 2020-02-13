StockMarketWire.com - Specialist CRO pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan has appointed Leo Toole to the role of group chief financial officer with immediate effect.
Toole was previously interim chief financial officer of Open Orphan and finance director of the Open Orphan division following its merger with hVIVO.
In a statement, Open Orphan said it was its intention that Toole be appointed to the board as soon as possible, subject to the satisfactory completion of regulatory due diligence checks.
Open Orphan executive chairman Cathal Friel said: 'He has worked with Open Orphan for the past year and is therefore well placed to assist with the rapid integration of hVIVO, deliver on our synergies programme and target profitability in the near term.
'We feel he is an important addition the executive team as we target the rapidly growing CRO pharmaceutical services sector.'
Toole has previously held senior finance positions at Procter and Gamble, ResMed and Sublimity Therapeutics.
At 9:53am: [LON:ORPH] share price was +0.08p at 6.03p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: