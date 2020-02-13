StockMarketWire.com - Transense Technologies has announced an extension to its joint collaboration with Bridgestone Corporation, Japan until February 2022.
Transense announced that it had entered into the agreement, by which Bridgestone offers the iTrack system exclusively as a mining tyre monitoring system for tyres 57 inches and above for its off-the-road customers, on 13 August last year.
The agreement was for an initial 18-month period with the ability to extend and, under the agreement, Transense undertook that it would not have discussions with any other party in relation to any transaction of a merger, acquisition or joint venture nature in respect of its iTrack business for a period of six months.
Both companies have now agreed to extend the duration of the agreement until 12 February 2022 at the earliest, and extend the period during which Transense will undertake not to have discussions with other parties until 30 April 2020.
At 10:01am: [LON:TRT] Transense Technologies PLC share price was +3.5p at 70p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
