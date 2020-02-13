StockMarketWire.com - Great Portland Estates secured 12 new lettings in the final quarter of last year boosting annual rate.
Twelve new lettings were secured generating annual rent of £3.7m with market lettings 1.4% ahead of March 2019 estimated rent value, the company said.
Seven lettings were under offer totalling £9.2m a year of rent, with market lettings 6.9% ahead of March 2019 ERV, the company added.
The vacancy rate remained low at 2.4% and 99.3% of the rent was collected within seven working days, with only two occupier delinquencies, representing 0.2% of rent roll.
'The final quarter has started well; we have issued an innovative ESG-linked revolving credit facility and demand for our brand of high quality, sustainable space remains robust with £9.2 million of lettings currently under offer at a 6.9% premium to March 2019 ERVs,' said Great Portland Estates.
At 10:06am: [LON:GPOR] Great Portland Estates PLC share price was +2.8p at 949.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: