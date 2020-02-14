US
14/02/2020 13:30 Import Prices m/m
14/02/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
14/02/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
14/02/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
14/02/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
14/02/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
14/02/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
14/02/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
EU
14/02/2020 07:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
14/02/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
14/02/2020 10:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
14/02/2020 10:00 Flash GDP q/q
JP
14/02/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
14/02/2020 23:53 Prelim GDP Price Index y/y
