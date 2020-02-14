StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca posted a 22% fall in annual profit after rising revenue was offset by an increase in selling and other administrative costs.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December fell to $1.55bn, down from $1.99bn on-year.
Revenue rose 10% to $24.4bn, though operating profit fell 14% to $2.92bn.
AstraZeneca said its 'core' operating profit, which excludes certain expenses, rose 13% to $6.44bn.
Looking ahead, it said, depending on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, its revenue was expected to increase by a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage in 2020.
Core earnings per share were expected to increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage. In 2019, core EPS rose 1% to $3.50.
'In the first full year of our return to growth, we made good progress in line with our strategy,' chief executive Pascal Soriot said.
Soriot said the company was becoming a better-balanced business, both regionally and through its medicines.
'This transition is a further step towards improving operating leverage and cash generation,' he said.
'As we accelerate our commitments to achieving our long-term climate-change and decarbonisation targets, we will maintain our focus on executing a strategy centred on science and patients.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
