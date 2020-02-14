StockMarketWire.com - Water utility Pennon said it had accepted a UK regulatory ruling for its South West Water unit that included a total expenses allowance of around £2bn.
The original determination was published in December by regulator Ofwat for the period 2020-2025.
'Importantly for customers, by 2025 South West Water bills will be lower than they are today and lower than they were 15 years earlier,' Pennon said.
The company said its current dividend policy expired in 2020 and that it planned announce a policy by the full year results announcement, scheduled for 4 June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: