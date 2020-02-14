StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials provider Brickability said it had completed the acquisition of roofing products importer McCann Roofing Products for £2.8m.
The company said the acquisition was the first since its IPO last August and was aligned with a growth strategy set out on admission.
'The acquisition increases and diversifies Brickability's European material supply as well as product range and will expand the distribution of roofing products into new regions across the UK,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
