StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said its chemotoxicity diagnostics assay had been approved for sale in Australia by that country's by Therapeutic Goods Administration.
The assay, called Elucigene DPYD, tested to identify cancer patients at risk of lethal side effects from chemotherapy.
At 8:11am: [LON:YGEN] share price was +0.5p at 15.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: