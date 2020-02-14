StockMarketWire.com - Gulf region hospital owner NMC Health said deputy chairman Khalifa Butti Omeir Bin Yousef had resigned, with immediate effect.
The resignation comes after NMC on Monday said key investors, including Khalifa Butti Omeir Bin Yousef and chairman Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty were conducting a review into the size of their shareholdings in the company, to confirm if they had been incorrectly reported.
NMC Health shares have recently been pressured by a critical report by short seller Muddy Waters about the health of its balance sheet, which the company has rebuffed.
The company on Monday also confirmed media speculation that it had received takeover approaches from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and GK Investment Holding.
At 8:48am: [LON:NMC] Nmc Health PLC share price was -10.3p at 807.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
