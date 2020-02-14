StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services firm Knights said it had exchanged contracts to acquire Nottingham-based law firm Fraser Brown Solicitors for up to £8.3m.
The acquisition, from Fraser Brown's eight existing partners, strengthened Knights' presence in the East Midlands.
The purchase cost included £2.8m in cash, £3.03m in Knights shares and a £2.4m deferred cash amount, subject to certain conditions being met.
Knights also announced that it had agreed a new extended revolving credit facility with HSBC and Allied Irish Bank, providing £40m until June 2023.
At 8:55am: [LON:KGH] Knights Group Holdings PLC share price was +16p at 459p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: