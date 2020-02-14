StockMarketWire.com - Katoro Gold said 'good progress' had been made toward completing a delayed sale of its assets in Tanzania to Lake Victoria Goldfields.
The company had last August agreed to sell the assets for up to $1m and a 1.5% net smelter royalty but multiple timetable extensions had since been granted.
'The company is pleased to confirm that good progress has been made with Lake Victoria Goldfields and that, whilst there is no guarantee, the board of Katoro hopes to be able to conclude the transaction,' it said.
At 9:00am: [LON:KAT] Katoro Gold Mining Plc share price was -0.15p at 3.3p
