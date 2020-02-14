StockMarketWire.com - Internet gambling software group Gan said sports wagering revenues in the state of New Jersey had tripled during the month of January on-year.

Revenues rose to $46.7m, up from $15.5m in January 2019, according to New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Revenues had also risen compared to December 2019, when they were $25.5m.


At 9:22am: [LON:GAN] GAN Plc share price was +7.5p at 178.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com