StockMarketWire.com - Ecuador-focused gold miner SolGold booked a first-half loss and said it would need to raise capital to bring its projects into development.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to $4.2m, compared to losses of $27.7m on-year.
SolGold said it had insufficient working capital 'for the foreseeable future'.
'The group is exploring a number of options to raise funds for the next stage of development and the directors are confident that they will be successful in securing sufficient funds to meet liquidity requirements,' it added.
At 9:36am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was -0.59p at 19.21p
