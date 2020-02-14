StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Informa                                  777.10       +2.49%
Pearson                                  569.70       +2.39%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     682.30       +2.23%
Legal & General Group                    317.40       +1.93%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1896.25       +1.84%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             211.40       -7.56%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              7790.00       -2.20%
Nmc Health                               801.20       -2.08%
Whitbread                               4763.00       -1.18%
Ocado Group                             1169.00       -1.18%

FTSE 250
Dunelm Group                            1356.00       +4.47%
Future                                  1300.00       +4.00%
Galliford Try Holdings                   180.28       +3.40%
Balfour Beatty                           291.20       +3.12%
Tullow Oil                                45.60       +3.03%
Babcock International Group              499.45       -2.83%
Plus500                                  883.30       -2.72%
Gvc Holdings                             843.30       -2.67%
Ti Fluid Systems                         235.00       -2.29%
Virgin Money UK                          187.50       -1.94%

FTSE 350
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             211.40       -7.56%
Babcock International Group              499.45       -2.83%
Plus500                                  883.30       -2.72%
Gvc Holdings                             843.30       -2.67%
Ti Fluid Systems                         235.00       -2.29%

AIM
Novacyt S.A                              103.50      +33.55%
Botswana Diamonds                          0.95      +31.03%
GoldStone Resources                        2.40      +26.32%
Active Energy Group                        0.66      +23.58%
LightwaveRF                                2.65      +23.26%
Gemfields                                 11.20      -65.00%
Ascent Resources                           0.06      -36.84%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.16      -36.00%
Hydrodec Group                             7.00      -31.71%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.45      -25.00%

Overall Market
