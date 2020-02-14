FTSE 100 Informa 777.10 +2.49% Pearson 569.70 +2.39% Rolls-Royce Holdings 682.30 +2.23% Legal & General Group 317.40 +1.93% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1896.25 +1.84% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 211.40 -7.56% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 7790.00 -2.20% Nmc Health 801.20 -2.08% Whitbread 4763.00 -1.18% Ocado Group 1169.00 -1.18% FTSE 250 Dunelm Group 1356.00 +4.47% Future 1300.00 +4.00% Galliford Try Holdings 180.28 +3.40% Balfour Beatty 291.20 +3.12% Tullow Oil 45.60 +3.03% Babcock International Group 499.45 -2.83% Plus500 883.30 -2.72% Gvc Holdings 843.30 -2.67% Ti Fluid Systems 235.00 -2.29% Virgin Money UK 187.50 -1.94% FTSE 350 Dunelm Group 1356.00 +4.47% Future 1300.00 +4.00% Galliford Try Holdings 180.28 +3.40% Balfour Beatty 291.20 +3.12% Tullow Oil 45.60 +3.03% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 211.40 -7.56% Babcock International Group 499.45 -2.83% Plus500 883.30 -2.72% Gvc Holdings 843.30 -2.67% Ti Fluid Systems 235.00 -2.29% AIM Novacyt S.A 103.50 +33.55% Botswana Diamonds 0.95 +31.03% GoldStone Resources 2.40 +26.32% Active Energy Group 0.66 +23.58% LightwaveRF 2.65 +23.26% Gemfields 11.20 -65.00% Ascent Resources 0.06 -36.84% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.16 -36.00% Hydrodec Group 7.00 -31.71% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.45 -25.00% Overall Market Novacyt S.A 103.50 +33.55% Botswana Diamonds 0.95 +31.03% GoldStone Resources 2.40 +26.32% Active Energy Group 0.66 +23.58% LightwaveRF 2.65 +23.26% Gemfields 11.20 -65.00% Ascent Resources 0.06 -36.84% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.16 -36.00% Hydrodec Group 7.00 -31.71% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.45 -25.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
