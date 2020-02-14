StockMarketWire.com - Alternative investment manager Argo said it had made a €10.2m loan to a related company that owned a shopping centre in Ukraine.

The loan was made to Argo Real Estate Limited Partnership, an Irish entity in which Argo had an 85% stake.

The loan carried an interest rate of 9% with a final maturity of July 2027.

The proceeds of the loan had been on-lent to Novi Biznes Poglyady, the asset holding company in Ukraine that controlled the shopping centre.


At 1:33pm: [LON:ARGO] Argo Group Ltd share price was 0p at 24.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com