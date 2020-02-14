FTSE 100 Pearson 571.40 +2.70% Informa 775.40 +2.27% International Consolidated Airlines 642.90 +2.24% Land Securities Group 990.60 +2.02% Legal & General Group 317.30 +1.89% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 214.30 -6.30% Nmc Health 773.10 -5.51% Astrazeneca 7346.50 -3.67% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 7760.00 -2.57% Bae Systems 649.90 -1.80% FTSE 250 Dunelm Group 1396.00 +7.55% Galliford Try Holdings 184.68 +5.92% Grainger 327.80 +4.06% Balfour Beatty 292.20 +3.47% Tullow Oil 45.65 +3.14% Plus500 854.60 -5.88% Finablr 80.18 -3.69% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 427.75 -2.83% Games Workshop Group 6930.00 -2.74% Ti Fluid Systems 234.50 -2.49% FTSE 350 Dunelm Group 1396.00 +7.55% Galliford Try Holdings 184.68 +5.92% Grainger 327.80 +4.06% Balfour Beatty 292.20 +3.47% Tullow Oil 45.65 +3.14% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 214.30 -6.30% Plus500 854.60 -5.88% Nmc Health 773.10 -5.51% Finablr 80.18 -3.69% Astrazeneca 7346.50 -3.67% AIM GoldStone Resources 2.65 +39.47% Botswana Diamonds 0.97 +34.48% Novacyt S.A 98.00 +26.45% LightwaveRF 2.65 +23.26% Active Energy Group 0.63 +18.87% Gemfields 11.50 -64.06% Baron Oil 0.14 -41.67% Ascent Resources 0.06 -36.84% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.16 -36.00% Hydrodec Group 7.00 -31.71% Overall Market GoldStone Resources 2.65 +39.47% Botswana Diamonds 0.97 +34.48% Novacyt S.A 98.00 +26.45% LightwaveRF 2.65 +23.26% Active Energy Group 0.63 +18.87% Gemfields 11.50 -64.06% Baron Oil 0.14 -41.67% Ascent Resources 0.06 -36.84% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.16 -36.00% Hydrodec Group 7.00 -31.71%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
