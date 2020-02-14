StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  571.40       +2.70%
Informa                                  775.40       +2.27%
International Consolidated Airlines      642.90       +2.24%
Land Securities Group                    990.60       +2.02%
Legal & General Group                    317.30       +1.89%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             214.30       -6.30%
Nmc Health                               773.10       -5.51%
Astrazeneca                             7346.50       -3.67%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              7760.00       -2.57%
Bae Systems                              649.90       -1.80%

FTSE 250
Dunelm Group                            1396.00       +7.55%
Galliford Try Holdings                   184.68       +5.92%
Grainger                                 327.80       +4.06%
Balfour Beatty                           292.20       +3.47%
Tullow Oil                                45.65       +3.14%
Plus500                                  854.60       -5.88%
Finablr                                   80.18       -3.69%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      427.75       -2.83%
Games Workshop Group                    6930.00       -2.74%
Ti Fluid Systems                         234.50       -2.49%

FTSE 350
AIM
GoldStone Resources                        2.65      +39.47%
Botswana Diamonds                          0.97      +34.48%
Novacyt S.A                               98.00      +26.45%
LightwaveRF                                2.65      +23.26%
Active Energy Group                        0.63      +18.87%
Gemfields                                 11.50      -64.06%
Baron Oil                                  0.14      -41.67%
Ascent Resources                           0.06      -36.84%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.16      -36.00%
Hydrodec Group                             7.00      -31.71%

Overall Market
