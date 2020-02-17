StockMarketWire.com - Complex cable supplier Volex said all four of its sites in China had now resumed operations, though at reduced capacity.
Last week, the company said it had resumed limited operations at one of the four sites, as the country continued to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.
Volex has 14 manufacturing plants across the globe, including the four in China.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
