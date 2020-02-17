StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager Jupiter Fund Management confirmed press speculation that it was in talks to acquire rival Merian, which it said were at an advanced stage.
'Jupiter sees this as an attractive opportunity to acquire a high quality independent active manager that would represent a strong fit with Jupiter in both investment management philosophy and culture,' the company said.
Merian had asset under management of £22.4bn as at 31 December.
Discussions were ongoing and there could be no certainty they would lead to a transaction, Jupiter added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
