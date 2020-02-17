StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company William Hill said it had appointed Adrian Marsh as its new chief financial officer.
Marsh was currently CFO of packaging company DS Smith. He was replacing Ruth Prior, who departure from William Hill was announced last month.
DS Smith said a process to find Marsh's successor was now underway.
Marsh had a 12-month notice period and both companies said further updates on the timing of his job transition would be made in due course.
