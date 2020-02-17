StockMarketWire.com - Frontier IP said portfolio company Cambridge Raman Imaging had been awarded €140K by the European Union's Graphene Flagship to accelerate development of a graphene-enabled scanning raman microscope.
The company, a spin out from the University of Cambridge and the Politecnico di Milano in Italy, was incorporated in March to develop and commercialise graphene-based ultra-fast lasers.
Frontier IP owned 33.3% of the Cambridge Raman Imaging.
The technology used graphene to modulate ultra-short pulses of light that could be synchronised in time and were much cheaper than conventional systems.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
